Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Phillips 66, Johnson Controls International, Honeywell Aerospace, AstraZeneca, and Stellantis are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares in companies that make physical goods, such as cars, machinery, electronics, or industrial materials. For investors, the term often refers to a sector of the stock market whose performance can be influenced by consumer demand, production costs, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.47. 7,464,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540,550. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $275.08 and a 52 week high of $487.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $7.80 on Friday, hitting $318.98. 2,721,471 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.53. Applied Materials has a one year low of $246.92 and a one year high of $739.67. The company has a market capitalization of $253.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 1,129,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

JCI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. 1,559,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,447. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Honeywell Aerospace stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.45. 1,152,991 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,247. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02. Honeywell Aerospace has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $297.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

AZN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.67. The stock had a trading volume of 845,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,338. The company has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $153.41 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Stellantis (STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,045,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,714,096. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stellantis has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLA

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