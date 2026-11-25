ExxonMobil, Chevron, Valero Energy, EOG Resources, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the oil industry, such as oil exploration, production, refining, or transportation. Their prices can be affected by oil prices, company performance, and broader energy-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

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ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. 4,521,634 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462,449. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. ExxonMobil has a 52 week low of $114.31 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $236.48. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.89. The stock had a trading volume of 956,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $159.90 and a 52-week high of $461.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average of $299.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $149.24. 2,050,231 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,442. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.66. The company had a trading volume of 862,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.74. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $161.93 and a 1 year high of $493.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,900. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. 1,736,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $154.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

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