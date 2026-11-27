Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Insmed, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, or sell medicines and related healthcare products. For investors, their value can be influenced by drug sales, clinical-trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and healthcare policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,395.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,283.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $850.51 and a 12 month high of $1,475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $29.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $534.58. 1,738,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $525.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $412.27 and a 52-week high of $571.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,027,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,647. The company's 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200-day moving average is $243.67. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $302.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. 4,529,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,214. Insmed has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $290.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report