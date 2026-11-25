Insmed, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, or sell medicines and related treatments. For investors, their value can be influenced by factors such as clinical-trial results, regulatory approvals, patent protection, and demand for their products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

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Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,772,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed has a 12 month low of $90.39 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $14.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,393.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,066,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,278.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,122.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $850.51 and a 52-week high of $1,475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.06. 2,302,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.78 and a 200-day moving average of $251.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $290.25. The firm has a market cap of $664.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,897,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average of $243.32. AbbVie has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,545,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $156.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $177.69. 2,287,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,771. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.75. 639,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,207. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $412.27 and a 52-week high of $568.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

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