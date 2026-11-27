IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantinuum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Quantum computing stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum computers or related hardware, software, and services—or that may benefit from using the technology. For investors, the label can include both dedicated quantum-computing firms and large diversified companies, and it does not guarantee that quantum computing is a significant source of a company’s current revenue. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

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IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,084,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. IonQ has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NASDAQ QBTS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,401,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,293. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.31 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantinuum (QNT)

Quantum computing is quickly evolving from research to early commercial adoption to address the insatiable need for computing power in the digital age. Even as classical computing continues to advance in energy-efficient performance, the huge computational demands of new applications such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) are making it challenging for classical computing to keep pace.

Shares of NASDAQ QNT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,474,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,119. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.42. Quantinuum has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNT

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