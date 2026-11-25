IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Quantum computing stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum computers, supply related hardware or software, or may benefit from using the technology. For investors, the term describes an emerging, potentially high-risk area of the market; many companies’ quantum-computing businesses are still early-stage or a small part of their overall operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

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IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,981,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,781. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 3.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,997,141. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 17.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantinuum (QNT)

Quantum computing is quickly evolving from research to early commercial adoption to address the insatiable need for computing power in the digital age. Even as classical computing continues to advance in energy-efficient performance, the huge computational demands of new applications such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) are making it challenging for classical computing to keep pace.

Shares of QNT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,480. Quantinuum has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNT

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 4,493,764 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.95. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,521. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.37. Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

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