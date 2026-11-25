Viking, Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Star Bulk Carriers, and Almonty Industries are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares in companies that transport cargo or passengers, such as ocean carriers, tanker operators, and shipping or logistics firms. Their performance can be affected by global trade, freight rates, fuel costs, and demand for transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

NYSE:VIK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. 3,913,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,010. Viking has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. Frontline has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,326,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,611. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $30.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,297,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,741. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Shares of ALM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,782. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Further Reading

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