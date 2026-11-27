Viking, Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that transport goods or passengers by sea, such as container, tanker, and dry-bulk shipping firms. Their performance can be influenced by freight rates, global trade demand, fuel costs, and the availability of ships. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

VIK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,447. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Viking has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $110.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

FRO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 2,228,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Frontline has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. 1,539,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $27.93. 1,095,671 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,549. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Shares of GLNG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 579,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,125. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Further Reading

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