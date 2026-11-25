SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Boeing, GE Aerospace, and AST SpaceMobile are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to the space industry, such as satellite communications, launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, or space-based data. Investors may see them as a way to gain exposure to the sector, but their performance can be volatile and depend on factors like funding, contracts, regulation, and technological progress. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Shares of SPCX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.15. 108,203,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,385,320. SpaceX has a 52 week low of $104.83 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 12,343,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,490,590. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.36 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92. Boeing has a 52-week low of $155.56 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $317.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,557,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,893. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $314.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $268.91 and a 12 month high of $388.84. The firm has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. 16,004,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,918,256. The firm's fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

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