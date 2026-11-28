Spotify Technology, NetEase, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver video, music, or other media over the internet, such as streaming platforms and related service providers. Investors often assess them based on subscriber growth, revenue, content costs, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $620.38. 648,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,876. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $635.00. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $554.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,086. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

NYSE:FNV traded up $14.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.55. 432,331 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,472. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $285.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Further Reading

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