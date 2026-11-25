Spotify Technology, Franco-Nevada, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of companies whose businesses center on delivering video, music, or other content over the internet, such as Netflix or Spotify. Investors may evaluate them based on subscriber growth, revenue, content costs, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $21.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,204,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,950. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $635.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.14 and a 200-day moving average of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 684,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,244. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $285.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

TME stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 9,144,098 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report