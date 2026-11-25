Meta Platforms, Brightline Interactive, and zSpace are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Virtual reality stocks” are shares of companies that develop or sell virtual reality hardware, software, platforms, or related services. For investors, the term can include both companies focused primarily on VR and larger technology firms with VR businesses, so exposure to the sector varies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

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Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $14.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,776,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,968,826. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $673.74 and its 200 day moving average is $628.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Brightline Interactive (BTLN)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

BTLN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,294. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Brightline Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTLN

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

NASDAQ ZSPC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,874. The stock's 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. zSpace has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of -1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

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