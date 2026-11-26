Coca-Cola, Waters, Ecolab, IDEXX Laboratories, American Water Works, Texas Pacific Land, and Veralto are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are tied to water, such as water utilities, treatment and testing firms, and manufacturers of pipes, pumps, or other water infrastructure. Investors may use them to gain exposure to demand for water services and infrastructure, though returns depend on each company’s finances, regulation, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

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Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,876,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,074. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,954. Waters has a 1-year low of $282.77 and a 1-year high of $483.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $447.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.29. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $243.15 and a fifty-two week high of $318.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

NASDAQ IDXX remained flat at $709.46 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 665,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,490. The company's fifty day moving average price is $591.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $500.61 and a 12-month high of $769.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

American Water Works (AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.06. 2,458,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

NYSE TPL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $261.11. 1,122,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,453. The company's 50-day moving average price is $322.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.36. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $547.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPL

Veralto (VLTO)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.40. 2,358,857 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,153. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Veralto has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

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