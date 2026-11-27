Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, Anthropic PBC, Sandisk, and Alphabet are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that investors believe are trading for less than their underlying business value, often based on measures such as earnings, assets, or cash flow. They may have relatively low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios, and investors buy them hoping the market will eventually recognize their value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $15.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $649.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,218,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,922,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $707.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $555.60 and a 1 year high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $41.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $643.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,704,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,144,301. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $727.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $895.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

Shares of ANT stock traded up $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. 143,283,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,896,469. Anthropic PBC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

NASDAQ SNDK traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 96,879,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,161,563. Sandisk has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $294.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.23. 22,368,199 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,739,441. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $318.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

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