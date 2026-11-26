Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, Alliance Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Brag House are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Video game stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute, or provide platforms and services for video games. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the gaming industry, but their prices can be affected by factors such as game sales, subscription growth, competition, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

NASDAQ:TBCH remained flat at $15.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 274,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,732. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of MSGM remained flat at $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 125,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Shares of Alliance Entertainment stock remained flat at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AIFA)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AIFA stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading on Thursday. 19,862 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,553. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.53. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFA

Brag House (HODO)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Shares of HODO stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 195,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,123. Brag House has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $445,765.00, a P/E ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 11.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HODO

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