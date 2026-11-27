Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, and Alliance Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Video game stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that make, publish, distribute, or provide platforms and services for video games. For investors, the term may include both companies focused mainly on gaming and larger firms with significant gaming businesses, whose stock prices can be affected by game releases, player demand, and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

TBCH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 93,686 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,576. Turtle Beach has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 41,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.03. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Shares of Alliance Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,351. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alliance Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

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