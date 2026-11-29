Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle, treat, or dispose of waste and related environmental services. For investors, they represent ownership in businesses whose revenues often come from recurring municipal, commercial, and industrial contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

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Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.49. The company had a trading volume of 977,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,134. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $200.57 and a 1 year high of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 886,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,527. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

CTOS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 226,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Further Reading

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