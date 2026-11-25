Coca-Cola, Waters, and IDEXX Laboratories are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Water stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in supplying, treating, testing, or managing water, or in building water infrastructure and technology. Investors use them to gain exposure to the water sector, though the companies’ performance can be affected by regulation, infrastructure costs, and water demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

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Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,012,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Shares of WAT traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.44. 717,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,932. Waters has a 12-month low of $282.77 and a 12-month high of $483.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $446.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $711.46. The company had a trading volume of 333,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,810. The company's fifty day moving average is $587.45 and its 200 day moving average is $574.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $500.61 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

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