Coca-Cola, Waters, American Water Works, IDEXX Laboratories, Ecolab, Essential Utilities, and Veralto are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Water stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses depend on water, such as water utilities, treatment and infrastructure firms, and water-technology providers. Investors use the term for stocks that offer exposure to water-related demand and investment, though their performance depends on each company’s finances, regulation, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get Coca-Cola alerts: Sign Up

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 9,315,122 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,746,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $100.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 608,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,416. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $448.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.81. Waters has a 52 week low of $282.77 and a 52 week high of $483.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

American Water Works (AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.76. 1,356,485 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. American Water Works has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

IDXX stock traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $721.91. 268,867 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $500.61 and a 1 year high of $757.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 613,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $243.15 and a 12 month high of $318.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 2,811,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Veralto (VLTO)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,944. Veralto has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report