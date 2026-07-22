Lithia Motors (LAD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.73 per share and revenue of $9.6388 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $7.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.28. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.66 EPS. Lithia Motors's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.6%

LAD stock opened at $330.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $239.78 and a fifty-two week high of $360.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $326.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LAD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.64, for a total value of $72,186.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $543,905.44. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Bailey, Jr. sold 297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $83,329.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,233.20. This represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 782 shares of company stock worth $229,572. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,346 shares of the company's stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company's stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company's core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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