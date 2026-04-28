Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 9.8% - What's Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.7350. Approximately 6,805,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,669,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Lithium Americas to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,253.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas' two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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