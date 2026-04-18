Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,320,611.25. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,124,948.56. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $389.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $150.07 and a twelve month high of $397.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $349.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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