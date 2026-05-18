Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company's current price.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $436.67.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $446.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $201.19 and a fifty-two week high of $483.95. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.Littelfuse's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 282 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.90, for a total value of $111,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,381,796.90. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total transaction of $863,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,456.90. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,351 shares of company stock worth $1,629,860 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $50,902,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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