Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Maggie Chu Sells 282 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) SVP Maggie Chu sold 282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.90, for a total value of $111,925.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,796.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maggie Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Maggie Chu sold 815 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.47, for a total value of $319,863.05.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $673,349.31.

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Littelfuse Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.17. 280,277 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,885. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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