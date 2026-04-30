Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Maggie Chu Sells 815 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) SVP Maggie Chu sold 815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.47, for a total transaction of $319,863.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,889.01. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maggie Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Maggie Chu sold 282 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.90, for a total transaction of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $673,349.31.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $12.71 on Thursday, hitting $404.17. The stock had a trading volume of 280,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,885. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $178.76 and a one year high of $410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $357.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $583.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.00.

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Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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