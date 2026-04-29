LivaNova (LIVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.9030 per share and revenue of $346.06 million for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $360.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. LivaNova has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Read Our Latest Report on LIVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,202 shares of the company's stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 998.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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