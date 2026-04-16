Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.38.

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Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.58. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $122.08 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $156,581.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,736.10. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $206 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction in LYV’s long-term earnings power despite legal noise. Read More.

Wolfe Research raised its price target to $206 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling analyst conviction in LYV’s long-term earnings power despite legal noise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Live Nation issued a statement saying “the jury’s verdict is not the last word,” and the company plans to pursue post-trial motions and appeals — a process that could delay final remedies and limit immediate balance-sheet impacts. Read More.

Live Nation issued a statement saying “the jury’s verdict is not the last word,” and the company plans to pursue post-trial motions and appeals — a process that could delay final remedies and limit immediate balance-sheet impacts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Senators and multiple state attorneys general are engaged — political and regulatory scrutiny could shape the remedies the court considers, so outcomes remain uncertain and could be narrowed or softened by future legal developments. Read More.

Senators and multiple state attorneys general are engaged — political and regulatory scrutiny could shape the remedies the court considers, so outcomes remain uncertain and could be narrowed or softened by future legal developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A New York federal jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated antitrust laws by monopolizing ticketing at big venues — the verdict opens the door to damages and court-ordered remedies that could materially affect revenue and market structure. Read More.

A New York federal jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated antitrust laws by monopolizing ticketing at big venues — the verdict opens the door to damages and court-ordered remedies that could materially affect revenue and market structure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports note possible remedies include a breakup of Ticketmaster, significant monetary penalties and state actions; outlets estimate exposure in the hundreds of millions and the decision has already triggered near-term selling pressure. Read More.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

Further Reading

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