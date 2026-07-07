Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $183.44, with a volume of 2345507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.59.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.50.

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Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,555.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,345,878.57. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,821 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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