LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 263.77% and a negative return on equity of 137.09%.

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LiveWire Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LVWR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 42,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,688. LiveWire Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveWire Group has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on LiveWire Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company's stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 285,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,200 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 244.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,735 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

Further Reading

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