LiveWire Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVWR)

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,823% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

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LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LiveWire Group stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 80,797,773 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,766. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29. LiveWire Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 263.77% and a negative return on equity of 137.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveWire Group presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveWire Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveWire Group by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company's stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 285,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveWire Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company's stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,098 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in LiveWire Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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