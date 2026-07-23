LKQ (LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $3.4845 billion for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LKQ Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.19 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 91,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LKQ by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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