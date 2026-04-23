LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7870 per share and revenue of $3.5402 billion for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ opened at $31.39 on Thursday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in LKQ by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,886 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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