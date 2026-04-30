LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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LKQ Trading Down 1.4%

LKQ opened at $30.66 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. LKQ's payout ratio is 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company's stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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