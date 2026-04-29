Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Lloyds Banking Group's conference call:

Strong Q1 results — statutory profit after tax was £1.6bn (RoTE 17%), net income £4.8bn (+9% YoY) and NII £3.6bn (NIM 3.17%, +7bps); management reiterated 2026 guidance and raised NII expectations to >£14.9bn with structural hedge income now guided >£7bn in 2026 and >£8bn in 2027.

— statutory profit after tax was £1.6bn (RoTE 17%), net income £4.8bn (+9% YoY) and NII £3.6bn (NIM 3.17%, +7bps); management reiterated 2026 guidance and raised NII expectations to >£14.9bn with structural hedge income now guided >£7bn in 2026 and >£8bn in 2027. Loan and balance-sheet momentum — lending rose to £486bn (+£5.1bn QoQ) with growth across mortgages and commercial, supporting income, while deposits were broadly stable (-£0.6bn) as the bank strategically limited participation in the fixed-term market to protect margins.

— lending rose to £486bn (+£5.1bn QoQ) with growth across mortgages and commercial, supporting income, while deposits were broadly stable (-£0.6bn) as the bank strategically limited participation in the fixed-term market to protect margins. Cost discipline — operating costs fell 3% YoY to £2.5bn and the Q1 cost/income ratio was 51.9%; management remains confident of achieving a sub‑50% cost/income ratio for 2026 as income builds.

— operating costs fell 3% YoY to £2.5bn and the Q1 cost/income ratio was 51.9%; management remains confident of achieving a sub‑50% cost/income ratio for 2026 as income builds. Provisioning and motor finance uncertainty — credit remains benign (Q1 impairment £295m; AQR 25bps, pre‑MES 16bps) but the group took a £101m net MES charge and left the GBP 1.95bn motor finance provision unchanged, warning the scenario‑based reserve could change if litigation or FCA outcomes differ.

— credit remains benign (Q1 impairment £295m; AQR 25bps, pre‑MES 16bps) but the group took a £101m net MES charge and left the GBP 1.95bn motor finance provision unchanged, warning the scenario‑based reserve could change if litigation or FCA outcomes differ. Capital generation & returns — CET1 ended Q1 at 13.4% after 41bps generation; management expects >200bps capital generation for 2026, plans to pay down to ~13% by year‑end, and is executing a £1.75bn buyback (≈£700m completed).

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Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 17,194,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,675,141. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Lloyds Banking Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 490.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Lloyds Banking Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,614,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 178.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,261,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 1,448,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,815,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 277.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 358.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 943,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Lloyds Banking Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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