loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Rating of "Strong Sell" by Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.3833.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research cut loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday.

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loanDepot Stock Down 0.4%

LDI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $316.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in loanDepot by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 417,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in loanDepot by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in loanDepot by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 67,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in loanDepot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,686,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

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