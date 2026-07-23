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Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lockheed Martin raised its FY 2026 guidance, now forecasting EPS of $29.95-$30.65 and revenue of $79.8 billion-$81.8 billion, both above Wall Street expectations.
  • The company’s outlook improvement appears tied to strong Pentagon restocking demand and expanding munitions production, with management citing ongoing global conflict-driven demand.
  • Lockheed Martin also increased its quarterly dividend to $3.45 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.7%, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 29.950-30.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 29.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.8 billion-$81.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE LMT opened at $514.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $521.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $411.00 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 29.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin beat Q2 expectations, reporting earnings of $7.94 per share on $20.1 billion in sales, with revenue up 11% year over year and a record backlog of $230 billion. Lockheed Martin Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, now expecting EPS of $29.95-$30.65 and revenue of $79.8 billion-$81.8 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, signaling confidence in continued demand. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said the outlook improvement is being driven by expanding munitions production and strong Pentagon restocking demand amid ongoing global conflicts. WSJ article
  • Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also declared a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Dividend article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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