Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 1.5% - What's Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $521.00 and last traded at $514.50. 1,137,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,561,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.09.

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More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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