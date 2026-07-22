Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 1.5% - What's Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $521.00 and last traded at $514.50. 1,137,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,561,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.09.
More Lockheed Martin News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin unveiled the PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost Patriot interceptor that could cost less than half the current model, potentially boosting demand from Ukraine, the Middle East, and other air-defense buyers. Lockheed Martin Unveils Patriot Missile That Could Cost Less Than Half the Current Interceptor as Ukraine, Middle East Conflicts Drive Demand
- Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a joint technology agreement with Venus Aerospace to advance rotating detonation rocket engine technology for long-range precision fires, reinforcing Lockheed Martin’s position in next-generation defense systems. Lockheed Martin and Venus Aerospace Collaborate to Advance Next-Generation Propulsion for Long-Range Precision Fires
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lockheed Martin’s $10.5 billion GLSS2 logistics and sustainment contract for U.S. Special Operations Command, a major multi-year award that supports revenue visibility. Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Undervalued On Its $10.5b GLSS2 Contract Win?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on tomorrow’s Q2 earnings release, with multiple previews suggesting the report could be a key catalyst depending on guidance and margins. Lockheed Martin Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow. Here is What Investors Should Expect.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lockheed Martin with peers such as General Dynamics and discussed whether the stock is an earnings story or value opportunity, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Lockheed Martin vs. General Dynamics: Which Stock is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier coverage noted that Lockheed Martin’s move to cut the price of the Patriot system sparked concern that margins could come under pressure, which may have weighed on the stock at times. Why Lockheed Martin Stock Dropped Tuesday Morning
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $615.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
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Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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