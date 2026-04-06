Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lockheed Martin stock rose 2.3% Monday to about $637.92, with mid‑day volume of ~1.13M shares—down roughly 39% from its average session volume.
  • Policy and contract tailwinds — notably the White House’s proposed $1.5 trillion FY2027 defense request and increased F‑35/missile‑defense buys plus space/Artemis wins — are boosting revenue/backlog visibility and have led to several analyst price‑target raises (Argus $735; consensus target ≈ $634.74).
  • Recent results showed revenue beat ($20.32B vs. $19.84B) but EPS missed ($5.80 vs. $6.33); company metrics include a market cap of ~$146.9B, P/E ≈29.7, debt‑to‑equity 3.05, and a $3.45 quarterly dividend (≈2.2% yield).
  • Interested in Lockheed Martin? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $637.92 and last traded at $637.2160. 1,126,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,844,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.79.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $634.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $636.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin Right Now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
Carnival Stock Forecast: Headwinds Now, Upside Ahead?
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

10 Booming Defense Stocks in 10 Minutes
10 Booming Defense Stocks in 10 Minutes
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines