Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $637.92 and last traded at $637.2160. 1,126,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,844,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $622.79.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $634.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $636.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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