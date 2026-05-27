Logitech International CEO Eyes AI, B2B Growth as Next Investment Push Begins

Logitech International NASDAQ: LOGI Chief Executive Hanneke Faber said the company is entering its next phase from a position of financial strength, with plans to increase investment in innovation, business-to-business sales and marketing while keeping margins near the high end of its long-term model.

Speaking at a JPMorgan investor session hosted by Applied Emerging Tech Analyst Paul Chung, Faber said she was “proud” of Logitech’s execution over the past two years but also sees “a huge sense of urgency” as artificial intelligence changes how people work and play.

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Faber said that when she joined the company, the business was declining and China was “in really poor shape.” She pointed to eight consecutive quarters of growth, operating income margins of 18.8% in the last fiscal year and a “super clean” balance sheet with $1.7 billion in cash and no debt.

Logitech Plans to Invest More Aggressively

Faber said Logitech can invest because of its current financial position and should invest because AI is creating opportunities in existing and new product categories. She identified three main areas of incremental investment:

Research and development and innovation;

B2B sales capabilities;

Marketing, where she said Logitech has historically spent at low levels but is seeing strong returns.

Faber said the company will continue to apply cost discipline, especially in general and administrative expenses, including through internal AI use. She said Logitech achieved 170 basis points of operating expense leverage last fiscal year and remains comfortable that margins can stay at the high end of its long-term operating margin model of 15% to 18%.

MX Master 4 Becomes Fastest-Adopting New Product

Faber highlighted the MX Master 4 mouse as a recent example of Logitech’s product strategy. She said the product launched last October and has already generated more than $100 million in revenue, making it Logitech’s fastest adoption of any new product. She also said it helped the company gain 140 basis points of worldwide market share over nine months.

According to Faber, the product’s success came from designing for a specific audience, offering clear productivity benefits and using targeted marketing. She said Logitech sees the same model as applicable to other categories, including pro gaming, simulation racing and ergonomics.

Faber said Logitech expects to introduce about 35 to 40 products per year, plus five to 10 “China for China” products. She said the company is not focused on increasing product count but on making each innovation larger and bringing products to market faster. She cited the PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse, which she said moved from prototype to launch in 10 months with help from AI.

China Strategy and B2B Growth

Faber described Logitech’s China-focused innovation strategy as a “structural advantage,” citing China’s position as the world’s largest and most sophisticated gaming market. She said products developed for China can also inform launches elsewhere, pointing to the Alto Keys customizable mechanical keyboard, which was later launched in the U.S. and is “working very well.”

In B2B, Faber said the segment represents about 40% of Logitech’s business and has been growing faster than the consumer business. She said B2B demand grew in the high single digits last fiscal year, while B2C grew at a somewhat lower rate, contributing to 6% dollar growth overall.

Faber said she does not manage the business to a strict target of B2B reaching 50% of revenue, but said Logitech will move closer to that level if B2B continues to outgrow B2C. She said the company is adding salespeople and measuring the returns tightly.

AI Products and Internal Productivity

Faber said Logitech’s role has long been to connect humans and technology, and that AI is the latest technology shift creating new opportunities. She pointed to Rally AI video conferencing cameras as an example of making existing categories smarter, describing features such as smart switching, smart framing, meeting summaries and “digital cocoons.”

She also cited new products such as the Spot AI sensor, which monitors meeting room occupancy, temperature and CO2, and styluses for Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro devices. Faber said voice is another modality Logitech is working on.

Faber said the video conferencing market has two major growth drivers: a refresh cycle for systems installed during COVID and the fact that less than 25% of meeting rooms globally are video-conference enabled. She said the company sees opportunities both in refreshing existing rooms and equipping new rooms over time.

Logitech is also using AI internally through LogiQ, which Faber said is not intended for external customers. She described it as a platform connecting Logitech’s proprietary data, documents and knowledge with large language models in a secure environment. She said 80% of employees use it daily and that the company has built more than 3,000 AI agents and assistants in the past 18 months, with about 2,000 providing incremental productivity benefits.

M&A, Gaming and Brand Building

Faber said Logitech has the financial capacity for acquisitions but remains selective. She said the company has broadened its M&A search in line with its B2B strategy, including healthcare, education and government verticals, but has not yet found the right target. She said ideal acquisitions would be in “design-led software-enabled hardware,” rather than pure software.

On gaming, Faber said Logitech’s business does not depend on any single game release, but acknowledged excitement around the expected launch of GTA VI. She said broader gaming excitement and future game releases should be positive for the gaming market.

Faber also discussed Logitech’s goal of becoming a more iconic brand. She said the brand already has strong awareness and trust, and is especially loved by some gamers, but said the broader business still has progress to make. Logitech is focusing on store and online presence, search visibility, social media and real-life events, while measuring progress through market share, share of search and marketing returns.

About Logitech International NASDAQ: LOGI

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

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