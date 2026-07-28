Logitech International Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Logitech International NASDAQ: LOGI reported a 5% increase in first-quarter net sales on a constant-currency basis, extending its growth streak to 10 consecutive quarters, while executives said a shutdown at a semiconductor supplier’s facility could constrain sales in the next two quarters.

CEO Hanneke Faber said the company’s performance came despite tight component availability, higher component and shipping costs, and the conflict in the Middle East. Growth accelerated in gaming and North America, while video collaboration and pointing devices continued to post gains.

Get Logitech International alerts: Sign Up

Net sales totaled $1.2 billion, up 7% in U.S. dollars and 5% in constant currency, according to CFO Matteo Anversa. Pointing devices, video collaboration and gaming were the principal drivers.

Premium products and B2B demand support growth

Pointing-device sales rose 14% year over year, supported by continued demand for the MX Master 4 mouse. Video collaboration sales increased 9%, marking the category’s fifth consecutive quarter of growth, while gaming sales also rose 9%.

Faber said Logitech’s PRO X 2 SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse and MX Master 4 had quickly become among the company’s top-selling products. The company also introduced four products during the quarter: the Mobi Fold portable mouse, G512 X gaming keyboard, Spotlight 2 presenter, and a limited-edition soccer Ultrakeys bundle.

Logitech said its business-to-business focus remained a key strategic priority. Faber said Logitech video conferencing products are used by more than 70% of Fortune 500 companies. She also cited low global penetration of video-enabled meeting rooms, hybrid work arrangements and product refresh cycles as long-term drivers for video collaboration demand.

“AI is a tailwind for video conferencing,” Faber said, arguing that companies need video-enabled meeting spaces to make greater use of AI-based meeting tools and assistants.

The company said roughly half of its B2B business comes from video collaboration and the other half from personal workspace products. Faber said the B2B market remained healthy beyond video conferencing as employers equip workers who divide their time among offices, homes and other locations.

Regional performance and share gains

The Americas led regional growth, with sales up 11%. Gaming, pointing devices, and keyboards and combo products all delivered double-digit growth in the region. Asia-Pacific sales rose 5%, with China outperforming the broader region.

EMEA sales declined 4%, as the Middle East conflict reduced regional sales by approximately 400 basis points, Anversa said. The effect represented about 100 basis points of impact for Logitech overall. The company expects a similar impact in the second quarter.

Despite a subdued European market, Logitech said it gained market share in the region. Faber said the company gained about 220 basis points of share across its personal workspace business during the quarter, with gains in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Gaming also recorded share gains in the U.S. and Europe, while video collaboration posted strong share gains, she said.

Webcams and headsets declined during the quarter, which management attributed to soft end markets in EMEA.

Profitability boosted by tariff refunds

Logitech received CHF 61 million in tariff refunds during the quarter. Including those refunds, non-GAAP operating income totaled CHF 290 million, up 44% from the prior year. Excluding the refund, non-GAAP operating income was CHF 229 million, an increase of 14%.

The reported non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8%, while gross margin excluding the tariff reimbursement was 44.8%, up about 270 basis points year over year. Anversa said favorable foreign exchange, premium product mix and product-cost reductions supported margin expansion, partly offset by higher promotional spending, particularly in Europe.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were CHF 320 million, or 26.1% of sales, rising about 150 basis points year over year as Logitech increased investments in sales and marketing and research and development. The company said general and administrative expenses remained flat as a percentage of sales.

Cash flow from operations increased more than 30% year over year. Logitech ended the quarter with CHF 1.75 billion in cash and returned about CHF 115 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

Supplier shutdown weighs on outlook

Management said a semiconductor supplier experienced a serious incident at a manufacturing facility in late June, resulting in a temporary closure. The facility remained closed at the time of the call, and the supplier had not provided a definitive reopening date.

Faber said the disruption affects portions of Logitech’s gaming and personal workspace portfolios, rather than memory chips or the company’s video-conferencing products. Logitech has secondary suppliers for most components, she said, but tight industry supply conditions make obtaining additional supply challenging ahead of the holiday period.

For the second quarter, Logitech expects constant-currency revenue growth of 0% to 3%, including an estimated CHF 20 million sales impact from the incident. The company forecast gross margin of about 44% and non-GAAP operating income of CHF 185 million to CHF 210 million.

For the full fiscal year, management said that without the supplier disruption, it would expect revenue momentum near first-quarter growth rates. However, it estimated that the incident could reduce third-quarter revenue by as much as CHF 200 million. Logitech expects the issue to be largely resolved by the fourth quarter, resulting in little to no fourth-quarter impact.

The company expects full-year non-GAAP operating margin to remain near the high end of its long-term 15% to 18% target range, aided by underlying operating performance and the first-quarter tariff refunds.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Logitech International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Logitech International wasn't on the list.

While Logitech International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here