Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 6.9% - Here's Why

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.3150. Approximately 269,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 386,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Trading Up 5.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,400 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 25.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company's product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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