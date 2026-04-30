Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and traded as low as $59.40. Lonza Group shares last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 74,262 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Zacks Research raised Lonza Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lonza Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZAGY

Lonza Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza's client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company's core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

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