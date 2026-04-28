Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $574.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Loop Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $426.47.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $337.17. 129,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,181. Domino's Pizza has a twelve month low of $328.74 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.40.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Domino's Pizza, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here