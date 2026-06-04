Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital's price target indicates a potential upside of 76.91% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.67.

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View Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.3%

OLLI traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 639,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,400. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 618.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $2,753,000. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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