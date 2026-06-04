Loop Capital Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Loop Capital's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.85.

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Five Below Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of FIVE traded down $30.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,220,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below has a 1-year low of $121.11 and a 1-year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after buying an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $220,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after acquiring an additional 630,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $100,884,000.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below delivered a big Q1 beat, with earnings of $2.22 per share versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $1.29 billion versus $1.23 billion expected. Comparable sales rose 22.7% and net sales jumped 32.5% year over year, showing strong demand and execution. Article Title

Five Below delivered a big Q1 beat, with earnings of $2.22 per share versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $1.29 billion versus $1.23 billion expected. Comparable sales rose 22.7% and net sales jumped 32.5% year over year, showing strong demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year FY2026 guidance, now calling for $5.40 billion to $5.48 billion in sales and $8.65 to $9.05 in adjusted EPS, both well above prior expectations. That signals confidence that momentum can continue. Article Title

Management raised full-year FY2026 guidance, now calling for $5.40 billion to $5.48 billion in sales and $8.65 to $9.05 in adjusted EPS, both well above prior expectations. That signals confidence that momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $305 price target, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Bank of America reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $305 price target, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $235 from $245 while keeping an Equal Weight rating. That is still above the stock’s recent level, but it reflects a more cautious stance after the earnings run-up. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $235 from $245 while keeping an Equal Weight rating. That is still above the stock’s recent level, but it reflects a more cautious stance after the earnings run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary questioned whether Five Below’s recent “Squishy Dumplings”/trend-driven merchandising success can be repeated, raising concerns that the company’s hot sales growth may not be fully sustainable. Article Title

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Stories

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