Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $631.00 target price on the credit services provider's stock. Loop Capital's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:MA opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $477.68 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

More Mastercard News

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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