Loraine Woodhouse Acquires 1,074 Shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 1,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,853 per share, with a total value of £19,901.22.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Shares of ABF traded down GBX 16.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,836.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,359. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,885.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,019.37.
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of GBX 947 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,925 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ABF said it will spin off Primark into a standalone retailer in 2027 — a move management presents as a value‑unlock that could let the market value the fast‑growing Primark separately from ABF’s food ingredient businesses. AB Foods to spin off Primark in bid to unlock group's value
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage across outlets repeats that Primark will become a standalone listed retailer after the 2027 demerger — a structural change investors view as potentially positive for long‑term shareholder value if executed well. Primark Will Become a Standalone Retailer After ABF Demerger in 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage details the planned separation timeline and rationale, reinforcing the message that the group intends a clean split of Primark in 2027 — an item that could be a catalyst for re‑rating over time. Primark Will Become Stand‑alone Retail Company Following Its Separation From ABF in 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: ABF reported quarterly EPS of GBX 62.70 and revenue (reported figures), with ROE ~9.3% and net margin ~5.3% — results that look mixed and offer limited immediate upside without clearer guidance on the split and profit trajectory. Earnings release and conference materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” and set a GBX 1,925 price target — a cautious stance that does not endorse a near‑term buy despite the demerger news. Deutsche Bank hold and GBX 1,925 target
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated an Underperform rating, which is bearish and likely contributed to selling pressure after the demerger announcement. Jefferies Reiterates Underperform Rating for Associated British Foods LON: ABF
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 1,940 to GBX 1,780 and kept a neutral stance — a tangible downward revision that can pressure sentiment and near‑term price levels. JPMorgan lowers price target to GBX 1,780
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage and intraday trading showed ABF underperforming peers and falling after the news flow, reflecting investor uncertainty about timing, tax/structural implications and short‑term dilution of focus. Associated British Foods falls, underperforms market
- Positive Sentiment: Some commentary frames the demerger as a buying opportunity, arguing the market may over‑discount ABF near term and that clearer separations can create shareholder value. Time to buy ABF after this exciting news?
Associated British Foods Company Profile
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Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.
Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.
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