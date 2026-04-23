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Loraine Woodhouse Acquires 1,074 Shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Associated British Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Loraine Woodhouse purchased 1,074 shares of Associated British Foods on April 22 at an average price of GBX 1,853 per share, a transaction valued at £19,901.22.
  • ABF will spin off Primark into a standalone retailer in 2027 as a potential value unlock, but analysts are cautious—three Hold and three Sell ratings, a consensus "Reduce" rating and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761 amid recent downward target revisions and the stock trading around GBX 1,837.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Associated British Foods.

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 1,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,853 per share, with a total value of £19,901.22.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF traded down GBX 16.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,836.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,359. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,885.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,019.37.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 62.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of GBX 947 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,925 price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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