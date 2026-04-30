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Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Up 3.1% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Los Andes Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 3.1% to C$16.50 on Thursday, but trading was very light at about 1,140 shares — a 93% decline from average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$487.8M, a negative PE (-91.67) and low volatility (beta 0.03), with 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages of C$12.90 and C$11.70, respectively, suggesting the current price is above recent averages.
  • Los Andes owns 100% of the Vizcachitas copper‑molybdenum‑silver porphyry project north of Santiago, Chile, and is also developing a hydroelectric project.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA - Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50. Approximately 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.81 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.70.

About Los Andes Copper

(Get Free Report)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile. It is also involved in the development of a hydroelectric project. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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