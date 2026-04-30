Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Up 3.1% - Should You Buy?

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Los Andes Copper Price Performance

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. ( CVE:LA Get Free Report ) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50. Approximately 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.81 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$12.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.70.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile. It is also involved in the development of a hydroelectric project. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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