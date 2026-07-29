Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $668.5270 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Louisiana-Pacific's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 3.0%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's payout ratio is 101.69%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Louisiana-Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Louisiana-Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Louisiana-Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here