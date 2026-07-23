LPL Financial (LPLA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $5.0365 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LPLA opened at $327.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $260.15 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.33.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,414,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in LPL Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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